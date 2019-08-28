UrduPoint.com
Queen Approves Order To Suspend UK Parliament Until October 14

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Queen Approves Order to Suspend UK Parliament Until October 14

Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday approved an order to suspend parliament starting no later than September 12 until October 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday approved an order to suspend parliament starting no later than September 12 until October 14.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had asked the Queen to shut down the parliament. This could limit the time for lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit although Johnson stressed that there would still be enough time to discuss Brexit.

