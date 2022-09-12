UrduPoint.com

Queen Consort Camilla To Look After Elizabeth II's Horses - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Queen Consort Camilla to Look After Elizabeth II's Horses - Reports

UK Queen Consort Camilla is likely to take care of the horses that were owned by late Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) UK Queen Consort Camilla is likely to take care of the horses that were owned by late Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Monday.

Although King Charles III will formally inherit the Sandringham stables and Ascot racecourse, it is expected that his wife Camilla, known for her love of horses and racing, will take care of the royal horses, The Times reported.

The horses will not change the colors in which they race. According to the newspaper, despite the fact that Charles III has his own colors, the horses will keep colors owned by Elizabeth II and her father before her - a purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and a black velvet cap with gold trim.

UK media have also speculated on the fate of Elizabeth II's corgi dogs. On Sunday, Evening Standard reported that a spokesperson for Prince Andrew, who was previously accused of rape and stripped of a number of titles, confirmed that he would take care of the dogs.

On September 8, Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.

Related Topics

Died Wife United Kingdom September Sunday Gold Media Race Love

Recent Stories

Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UN

Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UN

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Leads Discussions on ZNPP, Concerns Over 'Maj ..

IAEA Leads Discussions on ZNPP, Concerns Over 'Major Mishap' Remain - UN Spokesp ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Convoy to Reach Kharkiv Region to Deliver Aid T ..

UN Convoy to Reach Kharkiv Region to Deliver Aid This Week - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Flood level at Kotri Barrage reduced to 588,300 cu ..

Flood level at Kotri Barrage reduced to 588,300 cusecs

4 minutes ago
 G77 chief Munir Akram stresses trade, investment & ..

G77 chief Munir Akram stresses trade, investment & tech partnership to boost Sou ..

4 minutes ago
 Special Health Secretary chairs meeting regarding ..

Special Health Secretary chairs meeting regarding relief activities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.