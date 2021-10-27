UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth Cancels COP26 Attendance 'on Medical Advice'

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

Queen Elizabeth cancels COP26 attendance 'on medical advice'

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow" for a November 1 reception, the palace said in a statement, adding that she "will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message".

The queen worked a busy schedule in early October but cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland last week on medical advice.

On Thursday, she spent the night at the private Edward VII hospital in London for "preliminary investigations".

The stay -- her first since 2013 -- and the palace's delay in revealing it have raised fears over her health, given her age.

But the queen resumed official duties Tuesday, greeting new ambassadors to Britain in video audiences from Windsor castle west of London.

Elizabeth II has reigned since 1952 and will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year.

At almost daily public engagements, she has always appeared in good health -- although she was seen using a walking stick for the first time at a major public event this month.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit London Windsor Glasgow Ireland October November Event From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

18 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to be held in person th ..

Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to be held in person this year

7 minutes ago
 Cruz Mallia set to miss Pumas November Tests

Cruz Mallia set to miss Pumas November Tests

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges international community to st ..

Prime Minister urges international community to stop India's human rights violat ..

7 minutes ago
 EU threatens to suspend Sudan financial support ov ..

EU threatens to suspend Sudan financial support over coup

7 minutes ago
 UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's p ..

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.