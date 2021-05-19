Queen Elizabeth Expecting 12th Great-Grandchild as Princess Beatrice Announces Pregnancy

Queen Elizabeth II will become a great-grandmother for the 12th time as Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II will become a great-grandmother for the 12th time as Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the official Twitter account of the Royal Family said.

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Queen's son, Prince Andrew. She is ninth in line of succession to the throne, followed by her sister, Princess Eugenie.

The princess married the property businessman last summer.

In February, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. A month later, Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Philip, had her third child.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are also set to welcome the second Sussex child into the world this summer.

Queen Elizabeth II has four children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. On April 9, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of the Queen, died aged 99.