UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth Holds In-person Meets Week After Covid Scare

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meets week after Covid scare

Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday carried out her first in-person official engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday carried out her first in-person official engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week.

Anxiety grew after Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, two days after meeting the 95-year-old monarch.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also then tested positive, and the couple have been self-isolating since, according to aides.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed whether the queen -- who this month marked 70 years on the throne -- has taken any Covid tests herself.

On Wednesday, a week on from the scare, she received two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence west of London.

A photograph posted on the royal family's Twitter account showed the monarch holding a walking stick and wearing a patterned dress, as she met one of the officers in the Oak Room sitting room at the castle.

This followed her holding two virtual audiences from Windsor the previous day, meeting via video-link with newly appointed ambassadors from Estonia and Spain.

Meanwhile earlier this month, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, she held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.

It was reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since an unexplained health issue last autumn that saw her spend a night in hospital.

This week's return to regular royal duties, after limiting them as the Omicron variant swept Britain in recent months, comes with the royal family mired in scandals.

The queen's second son, Prince Andrew, settled a sexual assault civil lawsuit in the United States on Tuesday, reportedly for �12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million Euros) -- which newspapers claim she will partly fund.

Meanwhile police in London said Wednesday they were investigating claims that a Saudi tycoon was offered UK honours in return for donations to Prince Charles' charitable foundation.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Saudi Wife London Cornwall Windsor Estonia Spain United Kingdom United States Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French language watchdog warns of English infiltra ..

French language watchdog warns of English infiltration

17 seconds ago
 Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana c ..

Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana city

19 seconds ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Tal ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Talent Hunt 2022 Competition

20 seconds ago
 Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University ..

Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University Kotha

22 seconds ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in money launderin ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in money laundering case against Shehbaz family

3 minutes ago
 Light rain likely in upper Punjab , KP, GB and Kas ..

Light rain likely in upper Punjab , KP, GB and Kashmir

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>