MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday accepted Theresa May 's resignation as UK prime minister , the press service of the royal family said.

"This afternoon, in an Audience with The Queen, The Right Honourable Theresa May MP tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," the press service said on Twitter.