Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday formally approved the landmark law facilitating Britain's departure from the European Union at the end of this month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday formally approved the landmark law facilitating Britain's departure from the European Union at the end of this month.

"Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Twitter. "Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan."