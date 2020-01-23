Queen Elizabeth II Approves Government's Brexit Bill
Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:44 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday formally approved the landmark law facilitating Britain's departure from the European Union at the end of this month.
"Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Twitter. "Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan."