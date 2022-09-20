UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II Buried In King George VI Memorial Chapel At Windsor Castle - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Late UK Queen Elizabeth II was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle after a farewell ceremony, British media reported, citing Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in the day, a private funeral service was held. It was attended by Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, also rest in the same chapel.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king.

