Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Planned Virtual Engagements for Mild COVID-19 Symptoms -Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II will not undertake planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms due to COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said, as cited by ITV news.

On Sunday, the palace announced that the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for coronavirus, but that she would continue light duties at Windsor along with receiving medical care.