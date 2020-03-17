Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Several Events Due to COVID-19, Will Travel to Windsor Castle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Several scheduled events to be held by Queen Elizabeth II have been canceled after the UK government issued an advisory warning against large public gatherings, and the monarch will leave London for Windsor Palace on Thursday, according to a statement published on the official Royal Family website on Tuesday.

In the early hours of this morning, the London Evening Standard newspaper reported that the queen had traveled back to the UK capital after her winter vacation at Windsor Castle. However, the Royal Family confirmed that Elizabeth II will conduct her duties at Buckingham Palace, which includes a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, until Thursday, when she will return to her residence in the county of Berkshire.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," the statement read.

These measures will result in the cancellation of several events due to be held at Buckingham Palace, including three garden parties hosted by the monarch.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," the statement read.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the status of other events, such as the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and a proposed state visit by the Japanese emperor and empress.

On Monday, the UK government issued stringent social distancing methods to curb the coronavirus disease, including advisories against all public gatherings and non-essential travel.

As of 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country, a increase of 407 in the preceding 24 hours. NHS England confirmed 14 more deaths earlier in the day, raising the overall death toll in the UK to 71.