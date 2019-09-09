UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II Gives Royal Assent To Bill Seeking To Block No-Deal Brexit

Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit in late October has become a law after receiving the formal assent of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The bill aims to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal.

It forces UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for a delay unless a deal has been agreed with the bloc or the parliament votes for a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

The bill has previously been endorsed by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, the United Kingdom's upper and lower houses of parliament, respectively.

Since coming to power in July, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in parliament.

