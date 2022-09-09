UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Queen Elizabeth II in Russia Treated With Respect for Her Wisdom, Authority - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) People in Russia treated the late UK Queen Elizabeth II with respect for her wisdom, international authority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, noting that now such qualities are in short supply.

The UK queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96 on Thursday.

Putin later in the day offered condolences to King of United Kingdom Charles III over his mother's death.

"I do not think she had a place in the hearts of Russians, she was treated with great respect in Russia, just as she was treated with great respect all over the world for her wisdom, for her international authority. Now such qualities are in great short supply in the international arena," Peskov told reporters.

