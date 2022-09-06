Queen Elizabeth II Instructs Truss to Form Government as New UK Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Queen Elizabeth II instructed new UK Conservative Party leader Liz Truss to form government as the new prime minister, Sky news reported.

Truss was elected the head of the UK's Conservative Party on Monday and was set to become prime minister on Tuesday.

Truss became the first prime minister to be appointed by the Queen in Scotland, and not at Buckingham Palace, as tradition requires.

After meeting with the Queen, the new prime minister will return to London and speak outside the Downing Street office.