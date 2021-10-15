UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II Irritated At Lack Of Action On Climate Change - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II of England has been caught on camera apparently sharing her irritation at the lack of action from world leaders on climate change, the UK media reported on Friday.

Two video clips filmed on a phone camera during the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff on Thursday showed the monarch talking to the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer.

"It's very irritating when they talk but they don't do," the queen reportedly said in the partially inaudible conversation.

According to Sky news broadcaster, the 95-year-old head of state also referred to the upcoming UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, taking place next month in the Scottish city if Glasgow.

"I've been hearing all about COP... I still don't know who's coming," she was quoted as saying.

Elizabeth II was the third member of the UK royal family to talk about climate change in the last few days after prince Charles and his son William separately called for less words and more action at the upcoming summit.

