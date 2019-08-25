MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Queen Elizabeth II jokingly complained that the lawn in front of Buckingham Palace had been 'ruined' by helicopters of US President Donald Trump during the latter's visit to the country, the Sunday Times reported.

Trump paid a state visit to the United Kingdom in early June.

The US leader's helicopters landed near the palace twice a day, leaving deep traces on the lawn.

"Come and look at my lawn, it's ruined," the queen told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as quoted by a source close to him.

Trump's visit to London was very controversial, and tens of thousands of UK citizens protested against him.

Lawn is the essential element of the English landscape garden. The country has a long-standing tradition of managing lawns.