UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queen Elizabeth II Marks 94th Birthday With No Fanfare

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:12 PM

Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday with no fanfare

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year because of the coronavirus crisis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The monarch was said to be marking the occasion with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The couple, whose age puts them in a high-risk category for COVID-19, have been following the government's lockdown orders and maintaining social distancing rules during the pandemic.

Other senior royals have been housebound at their residences around Britain, so publicly wished the queen a happy birthday on social media instead.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday," her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla posted on Twitter alongside a selection of photographs of his mother through the decades.

Buckingham Palace said on Saturday that the queen would not celebrate her birthday with a traditional gun salute given Britain's struggles to contain COVID-19.

The country is among the worst-hit in the world by the virus, registering nearly 17,000 deaths in hospitals and almost 125,000 cases to date.

"Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," the palace said.

The monarch made a rare national address at Easter, urging a collective response to the outbreak.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Wife London Windsor Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

15 minutes ago

AD Industries inspects ghee, flour mills

2 minutes ago

Italy's booksellers warn of 'cultural deserts' in ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles with Bilal Asghar Warraich ..

2 minutes ago

'Mist Queen' vehicle to serve on roads,highways

6 minutes ago

ADC visits to monitor distribution of payments und ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.