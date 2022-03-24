UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II May Miss Opening Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Queen Elizabeth II may miss opening of parliament

The UK government on Thursday said the traditional State Opening of Parliament will take place in May, raising questions about whether Queen Elizabeth II will attend

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The UK government on Thursday said the traditional State Opening of Parliament will take place in May, raising questions about whether Queen Elizabeth II will attend.

The monarch, who turns 96 next month, lays out her government's legislative programme in a speech from a gilded throne in the House of Lords, in a ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry.

As head of state, she has opened parliament all but twice during her record-breaking 70-year reign, missing the event in 1959 and 1963 while pregnant with princes Andrew and Edward.

But she has been in fragile health since she spent an unscheduled night in hospital last October, and has cut back on engagements on doctor's orders, including recently when she had a bout of Covid.

Buckingham Palace said only that her "attendance will be confirmed in due course", after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said the Queen's Speech will take place on May 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Doctor United Kingdom May October Event All From Government

Recent Stories

China Will Continue to Play Constructive Role in F ..

China Will Continue to Play Constructive Role in Facilitating Ukraine Peace Talk ..

44 seconds ago
 US to Boost Domestic Oil Output by 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

US to Boost Domestic Oil Output by 1Mln Barrels Per Year - Energy Secretary

45 seconds ago
 Election Officer warns Aimal Wali not to violate L ..

Election Officer warns Aimal Wali not to violate LG polls' code of conduct

47 seconds ago
 Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue ..

Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue collection

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russi ..

Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russian gold

3 minutes ago
 US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors ..

US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>