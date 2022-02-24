Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - Palace

UrduPoint.com

UK Queen Elizabeth II has postponed two more virtual engagements that had been scheduled to take place on Thursday for a later date as she continues to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, as cited by The Guardian online edition

According to the media outlet, the royal spokesperson said that the 95-year-old monarch is continuing with light duties, but no other engagements are scheduled for rest of this week.

According to the media outlet, the royal spokesperson said that the 95-year-old monarch is continuing with light duties, but no other engagements are scheduled for rest of this week.

On Sunday, the palace announced that the queen had tested positive for coronavirus, but that she would continue light duties at her Windsor Palace home along with receiving medical care.

The UK head of state also cancelled virtual engagements on Tuesday, but did hold her weekly telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday.

