Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over virus: palace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II has postponed engagements because of the spread of the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, calling it a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons".

The royal household said the 93-year-old monarch's planned visits next week to Cheshire in northwest England, and Camden, in north London, "will be rescheduled", although audiences "will continue as usual".