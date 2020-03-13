UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Engagements Over Virus: Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

Queen Elizabeth II has postponed engagements because of the spread of the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, calling it a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons".

The royal household said the 93-year-old monarch's planned visits next week to Cheshire in northwest England, and Camden, in north London, "will be rescheduled", although audiences "will continue as usual".

