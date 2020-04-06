Queen Elizabeth II Praises Health Care Workers in Address to UK Population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her gratitude to the UK's health care workers and called for the country to remain resolute and strong in combating COVID-19, during a televised address on Sunday evening.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS [National Health Service] frontline as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," the monarch said.

The queen called on the country's population to remain united amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis, and expressed her hope that people will be able to look back with pride on their efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

"Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.

I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," Elizabeth II remarked.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Department of Social Care has confirmed 47,806 cases of the disease and the death toll stands at 4,934. A further 621 deaths were reported on Sunday by the health authorities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have both tested positive for the disease. Johnson announced on Friday that he is still displaying a symptom of the disease and will continue to self-isolate.