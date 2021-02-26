Queen Elizabeth II Says COVID-19 Vaccination Was 'Harmless,' Feels 'Protected'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UK Queen Elizabeth II, turning 95 in April, shared her thoughts on vaccination and how she felt "protected" on the Royal family's official Twitter on Friday.

"Well once you've had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important. As far as I can make out it was quite harmless.

It was very quick," the Queen said in a video conference uploaded on Twitter.

The Queen stressed that the shot did not hurt at all, and urged people who have never been vaccinated before and are doubtful to think about others first and get vaccinated.

On January 9, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, were vaccinated against coronavirus at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and her husband were self-isolating during lock-down.