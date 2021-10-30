Queen Elizabeth II to Continue Rest for Next 2 Weeks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Doctors have recommended UK's Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least another two weeks, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, as cited by UK media.

The 95-year-old monarch canceled a trip to Northern Ireland last week after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital on Wednesday.

The palace said in a statement, as quoted by the UK newspaper The Telegraph, that, according to the doctors' advice, the Queen should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

During this time, the queen will be able to continue to perform light, desk-based duties, including some virtual audiences, but will not be able to make any official visits, the Telegraph reported.

The Queen is undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. She is "disappointed" not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference, which begins in Glasgow this weekend, but will address the high-level assembly via a recorded video message.