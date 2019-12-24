UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II To Describe 2019 As 'Quite Bumpy' For UK In Christmas Speech

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:52 PM

Queen Elizabeth II to Describe 2019 as 'Quite Bumpy' for UK in Christmas Speech

Queen Elizabeth II will characterize the passing year as "quite bumpy" for the United Kingdom in her upcoming Christmas message, and stress the importance of reconciliation and overcoming division

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Queen Elizabeth II will characterize the passing year as "quite bumpy" for the United Kingdom in her upcoming Christmas message, and stress the importance of reconciliation and overcoming division.

The speech will be broadcast in full at 15:00 GMT on December 25.

"The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference," the UK monarch will say, according to the Sky news tv channel.

She will also evoke the anniversary of D-Day to bring the point home.

"For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them," Elizabeth II will remind the country.

The queen's speech is likely to reflect the political divisions over Brexit, especially following the historic December 12 election, handily won by the Conservative party, giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson a go-ahead to withdraw the country from the European Union to the dismay of many Brexit opponents.

