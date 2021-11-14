UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II To Miss Remembrance Sunday Ceremony Over Back Strain - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) UK's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in London over back strain, Sky news said on Sunday, citing Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday, media reported that the Queen, who has been refraining from public events for almost a month following medical advice, will take part in the ceremony.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, as quoted by Sky News.

In October, the Queen spent a night in hospital, after which she canceled her trips to Northern Ireland and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. On October 29, Buckingham Palace said that doctors recommended Elizabeth II to have a rest for at least two more weeks.

Remembrance Sunday is celebrated throughout the United Kingdom on the Sunday closest to November 11, marking the end of World War I. Nowadays, the day is dedicated to the commemoration of soldiers from both the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations that were killed at war.

