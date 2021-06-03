UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II To Receive Biden, His Wife On June 13 - Buckingham Palace

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:31 PM

UK Queen Elizabeth II will receive US President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill Biden, at the Windsor Castle on June 13, the Buckingham Palace announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) UK Queen Elizabeth II will receive US President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill Biden, at the Windsor Castle on June 13, the Buckingham Palace announced.

"The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021," the Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

More Stories From World

