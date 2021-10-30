UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II To Rest 'for At Least' Next Two Weeks: Palace

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

Queen Elizabeth II to rest 'for at least' next two weeks: Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary tests".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary tests".

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," said a palace statement.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

US inflation has not yet subsided, posing challeng ..

US inflation has not yet subsided, posing challenge to Biden

2 minutes ago
 MNA Amjad Niazi calls on prime minister

MNA Amjad Niazi calls on prime minister

2 minutes ago
 Riyadh Recalls Ambassador From Beirut, Demands Leb ..

Riyadh Recalls Ambassador From Beirut, Demands Lebanese Ambassador to Leave Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 Authority members re-institute administrative, rev ..

Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

8 minutes ago
 Ex-Polish President Charged With Perjury in Dealin ..

Ex-Polish President Charged With Perjury in Dealing with Soviet-Aligned Security ..

8 minutes ago
 Persistent Magnesium Shortage May Disrupt EU Alumi ..

Persistent Magnesium Shortage May Disrupt EU Aluminum Production - Car Parts Ass ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.