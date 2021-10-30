Queen Elizabeth II to rest 'for at least' next two weeks: Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary tests".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary tests".

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," said a palace statement.