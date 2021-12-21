Queen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The UK's Queen Elizabeth II will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of her traditional holiday retreat, Sandringham, Sky news reported on Monday, citing Buckingham Palace.

The members of the UK royal family will also gather in Windsor for the holidays and necessary precautions will be taken, according to the broadcaster.

Last week, The Mirror tabloid reported that the queen had canceled the annual pre-Christmas lunch due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The monarch's health issues have caused her to recurrent hospital stays in the latter half of the year. She was also advised by doctors to cancel several trips and refrain from attending high-profile events, like the UN climate summit in Glasgow and Remembrance Day commemoration.