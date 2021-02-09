Queen Elizabeth II Used Archaic Powers to Influence UK Laws For Personal Benefit - Reports

The United Kingdom's Head of State Queen Elizabeth II has vetted more than 1,000 draft bills before they were voted into law thanks to an archaic procedure that was previously seen as little more than monarchic pageantry, The Guardian reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United Kingdom's Head of State Queen Elizabeth II has vetted more than 1,000 draft bills before they were voted into law thanks to an archaic procedure that was previously seen as little more than monarchic pageantry, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Several days prior, the newspaper reported that the Queen pressure the government in the 1970s to issue an exemption for the Windsors from new laws requiring transparency in financial dealings, as indicated by documents unearthed at the National Archives.

Those documents, according to The Guardian, show that the Queen and Prince Charles have reviewed more than 1,062 laws over the decades and have introduced numerous revisions so as to benefit the royal family and its vast wealth.

The Queen's Consent is more secretive and less ceremonial than the Queen's Assent. Whereby the latter is merely a formal signing of a bill into law after the parliament had cast its final vote and the monarch has no say, the former requires the monarch's permission to debate topics in parliament that are related to the family's interests or prerogatives.

From the beginning of her reign in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has mostly been seen as a figurehead with little influence, but the revelations show she exercised what monarchic powers she had to secure the royal family from taxation and public scrutiny.

Laws with royal amendments include rules on inheritance taxes from fine art and jewelry collections, secrecy on investments and wills (which must be made public for all other UK citizens), to things as trivial as exemptions from road safety rules and animal welfare inspections.

Following the initial report published by The Guardian on Sunday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that the Queen is shown legislation as a matter of convention, in line with centuries-old practices.

According to tradition, ministers are required to notify the Queen when legislation may affect the royal family or its estate.

Although left-leaning Labour politicians are usually less friendly towards the crown, the royal family remains popular among the UK public and questions of abolishing or limiting their power further are usually waved off.