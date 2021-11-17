UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Appearances In The Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:57 PM

Queen Elizabeth II's appearances in the last month

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was on Wednesday seen at an in-person engagement for the first time since being advised to rest by doctors last month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was on Wednesday seen at an in-person engagement for the first time since being advised to rest by doctors last month.

Here is a timeline of a tough month for Britain's longest-reigning monarch that has raised public concerns for her health.

- October 19: the Queen is all smiles at a Windsor Castle reception for guests at a government international donors conference, alongside princes Charles and William.

Among those invited are the microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, US climate envoy John Kerry, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- October 20: Buckingham Palace announces "with regret" the cancellation of the Queen's planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland, saying doctors have advised her to rest.

- October 21: royal officials are forced to confirm a report in The Sun newspaper that she spent a night in hospital after being taken for "preliminary investigations".

No details were given about the tests and the Queen returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime the next day, and was said to be in "good spirits" undertaking "light duties".

The overnight stay was put down to "practical reasons".

- October 24: misses church service at Windsor.

- October 26: makes first reappearance virtually, by video link to receive the incoming ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland.

Photos show her on screen smiling and wearing a yellow dress.

Several hours later, she "regretfully" announces she will not travel to Glasgow where she had been due to host events at the UN climate change summit, and meet world leaders.

She later sent a recorded message which was broadcast at the conference on November 1.

- October 28: again appears on a video call to present David Constantine with the Queen's Gold Medal for poetry 2020.

A 24-second video of the meeting broadcast on palace social media channels again shows her smiling and chatting with the poet.

- October 29: doctors advise the Queen to rest for "at least the next two weeks" and only undertake "light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences".

- November 1: the British media publishes photos of the Queen, wearing sunglasses and a headscarf, driving a green Jaguar in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

- November 10: meets in private with PM Johnson.

- November 14: the Queen pulls out of the annual Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, just hours before it is due to start.

The monarch had previously said it was her "firm intention" to participate at the ceremony, which honours the dead and military veterans in all conflicts since World War I.

The palace explains her absence by a "strained back".

She also withdraws from attending the formal opening the Church of England assembly the General Synod on November 16.

- November 17: conducts her first public engagement in person, meeting the outgoing chief of defence staff, Nick Carter, at Windsor.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Prime Minister World United Nations Social Media Bill Gates Constantine London Windsor David Glasgow Ireland South Korea Switzerland October November Sunday 2020 Gold World War Church Media Event All From Government Jaguar

Recent Stories

Senegal opposition leader released after latest ar ..

Senegal opposition leader released after latest arrest: lawyer

2 minutes ago
 US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

3 minutes ago
 Effective steps being taken to provide healthcare ..

Effective steps being taken to provide healthcare faclities to people in Balochi ..

3 minutes ago
 EVMs to end rigging, protect each & every vote: Ha ..

EVMs to end rigging, protect each & every vote: Hammad

3 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Es ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Estimate

31 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in ..

Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in parliament PTI's great victory ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.