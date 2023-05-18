UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Cost UK Tax Payers Over $200Mln - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Cost UK Tax Payers Over $200Mln - Reports

The UK government spent almost 162 million pounds ($201 million) on Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and related events, UK mass media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The UK government spent almost 162 million Pounds ($201 million) on Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and related events, UK mass media reported on Thursday.

The UK Treasury has revealed recently that the total of funeral costs amounted to 161.7 million pounds sterling, UK broadcaster GB news reported.

The funeral was preceded by a four-day ceremony, during which about 400,000 of UK citizens came to Westminster Hall to say last farewells to the monarch. Before being moved to London, she was lying in state in the Edinburgh Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch. She was buried in Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Related Topics

Died London Edinburgh United Kingdom September Church Media Government Million

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Pictu ..

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Picture of Ukraine Conflict Goals - ..

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts interactive session at International Is ..

ISSI hosts interactive session at International Islamic University (IIU)

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Rock Icon Grebenshchikov Accused of Discr ..

Russia's Rock Icon Grebenshchikov Accused of Discrediting Army - Court

35 seconds ago
 International Museum Day marked at Hazara Universi ..

International Museum Day marked at Hazara University

38 seconds ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 BAE Systems Wins $725Mln Contract to Keep Developi ..

BAE Systems Wins $725Mln Contract to Keep Developing Precision Munitions - State ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.