MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The UK government spent almost 162 million Pounds ($201 million) on Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and related events, UK mass media reported on Thursday.

The UK Treasury has revealed recently that the total of funeral costs amounted to 161.7 million pounds sterling, UK broadcaster GB news reported.

The funeral was preceded by a four-day ceremony, during which about 400,000 of UK citizens came to Westminster Hall to say last farewells to the monarch. Before being moved to London, she was lying in state in the Edinburgh Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch. She was buried in Westminster Abbey on September 19.