London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19 will be the culmination of decades of meticulous planning.

Here's what we know about how the day will unfold.

- Return to the abbey - The last time Westminster Abbey was used for a monarch's funeral was for George II in 1760.

Since then, the preferred church has been St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but Elizabeth opted for a larger venue.

On the morning of the funeral, the lying in state -- begun at Westminster Hall in parliament on Wednesday -- will continue until 6.30 am (0530 GMT).

The funeral will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon.

- Gun carriage - At around 10:30 am a bearer party will transfer the coffin from the catafalque, a raised platform in Westminster Hall, to the state funeral gun carriage which will be waiting outside the north door of Westminster Hall.

The last time the gun carriage was seen was for the state funeral in 1979 of Lord Louis Mountbatten, uncle of the queen's late husband Prince Philip.

It will be pulled, as is traditional for state funerals, not by horses but by junior enlisted sailors using ropes.

Members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin to the great west door of Westminster Abbey where it will be carried up the west steps and through the nave to a platform in the choir.

- Major security operation - Westminster Abbey can hold up to 2,200 people. Those present will include family members, Prime Minister Liz Truss, senior politicians, former premiers, heads of state and other VIPs.

US President Joe Biden is expected to attend, sparking a major security operation.

- Journey to Windsor - After the funeral, the coffin will be drawn on the gun carriage from the abbey to Wellington Arch at London's Hyde Park Corner from where it will continue to Windsor by hearse.

On arrival in Windsor, the hearse will make its way to St George's Chapel via the Long Walk, a historic avenue, for a televised committal service.

The king and senior members of the royal family are expected to join the procession for the last stage of the journey from the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle.

St George's is where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan married in May 2018. The funeral of Prince Philip was held there in April 2021. It is also regularly chosen for royal christenings.

- Final resting place - A private burial service held later will be attended by only close family members.

The queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel which is an annex to the main chapel.

The queen's mother and father were buried there as well as the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret.

The coffin of Prince Philip will be moved from the royal vault to the memorial chapel.