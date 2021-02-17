UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Husband Admitted To Hospital After Feeling Unwell - UK Royal Family

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Queen Elizabeth II's Husband Admitted to Hospital After Feeling Unwell - UK Royal Family

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UK´s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the palace's statement said, adding that the 99-year-old prince was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

The Mirror newspaper cited a royal aide as saying that Philip, who has been staying with the queen at Windsor Castle since England´s third lockdown began in January, does not have a coronavirus-related illness and walked into hospital unaided.

