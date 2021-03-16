Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip left a central London hospital on Tuesday, an AFP reporter witnessed, after four weeks of treatment, including a successful heart procedure

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip left a central London hospital on Tuesday, an AFP reporter witnessed, after four weeks of treatment, including a successful heart procedure.

Buckingham Palace was yet to confirm his discharge from the private King Edward VII's Hospital, where he has been recovering from what the palace has described as a "successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition".