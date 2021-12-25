Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Speech

Queen Elizabeth II spoke on Saturday about the pain of having "one familiar laugh missing," in her first Christmas address to the nation since the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II spoke on Saturday about the pain of having "one familiar laugh missing," in her first Christmas address to the nation since the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99.

The British monarch delivered the speech from Windsor Castle where she celebrated Christmas with her family. She said COVID-19 meant hers and other families could not celebrate as they may have wished.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in the opening of the traditional message.

The 95-year-old queen said she had drawn comfort from the warmth and affection of tributes to Prince Philip's life and work in the months since his death in April. She recalled his legacy of supporting youth and pioneering the UK's environmental policies.

Turning to the future, Queen Elizabeth said that Christmas gave everyone a chance to see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of young children, of whom she said the royal family had welcomed four more this year.