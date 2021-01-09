UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations - Buckingham Palace

2021-01-09

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations - Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a spokesperson said.

The UK monarchs received the shots in the Windsor castle where they are spending the national lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are part of the high-priority risk group of people aged over 80 that are in line to receive shots.

This makes the queen and the regent part of the nearly 1.5 million people in the United Kingdom to have received their first doses of the vaccine.

