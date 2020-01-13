UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth To Discuss Sussexes' Stepping Back With Senior Royals On Monday - Reports

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday will convene an unprecedented royal meeting at her estate in Sandringham to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after the couple announced last week that they wanted to step back from their royal duties, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Queen Elizabeth II on Monday will convene an unprecedented royal meeting at her estate in Sandringham to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after the couple announced last week that they wanted to step back from their royal duties, media reported.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the meeting will be attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, while Meghan will probably join the talks via conference call from Canada.

The newspaper reported that the queen wants to adopt a pragmatic approach for the family while avoiding permanent damage to the monarchy.

The Guardian also cited a source as saying that all parties concerned thought a quick solution was in everyone's interests.

The meeting will reportedly address how many royal duties the couple would undertake, whether they should keep their titles and how they will be funded.

The royal summit will be the first face-to-face meeting after the Sussexes announced on Wednesday that they wanted to split their time between the UK and North America, and become financially independent. On Thursday, Meghan returned to Canada with no intention of coming back to the UK.

