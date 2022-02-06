Queen Elizabeth Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort When Charles Becomes King

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Queen Elizabeth announced in a message on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne that she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Twitter on Saturday night, the 95-year-old monarch referenced the broadcast she made on her 21st birthday and said that "it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service."

The Queen said that she had "hope and optimism" about the year of her Platinum Jubilee and thanked everyone for support, also honoring the late Prince Philip.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen said in her message.

Queen Elizabeth held a reception at her Sandringham estate in the east of England on Saturday ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne. She is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone. Elizabeth II acceded to the throne when her father King George VI died on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya. She was officially crowned in June of the following year.