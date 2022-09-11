MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 in a somber funeral ceremony attended by British royals and foreign dignitaries, the royal family said Saturday.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September," the message read.

Prior to the state funeral, the late queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

The queen's coffin was still at her Scottish summer residence in Balmoral on Saturday, from where she will be carried to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday. There, she will lie at rest until Tuesday afternoon.

The queen's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London on September 13 and carried to Buckingham Palace by road. Her final journey to the Palace of Westminster will begin on Wednesday, September 14. She will lie in state until the morning of her funeral.