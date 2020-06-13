UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queen Marks Official Birthday With Scaled-back Parade At Windsor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

Queen marks official birthday with scaled-back parade at Windsor

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday on Saturday in subdued style, with a scaled down version of the traditional "Trooping the Colour" ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday on Saturday in subdued style, with a scaled down version of the traditional "Trooping the Colour" ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch watched a smaller military parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she has been staying during the COVID-19 outbreak, in her first official public appearance since the country's virus lockdown began in late March.

It was the first time the castle, west of London, has staged an event to mark a sovereign's official birthday since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honour of Queen Victoria.

The parade featured soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who observed government virus guidelines to keep at least two metres apart, in a ceremony dubbed "mini-Trooping".

The annual "Trooping" event, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women from Britain's most prestigious regiments for a centuries-old spectacle of military pomp and pageantry in front of thousands of spectators, was cancelled because of the health crisis.

Britain has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, with the number of suspected and confirmed deaths passing the grim milestone of 50,000 this week.

The Queen observed Saturday's pared back ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle from a dais and was given the royal salute by the troops.

Despite isolating at the castle for the last three months, the elderly monarch has tried to remain visible, making a rare televised address to the nation in April and her debut on a digital platform this week in a video conference call.

She celebrated her actual 94th birthday on April 21 without the traditional gun salute, due to the health crisis.

The double birthday tradition was started by King George II in 1748, who wanted to have a summer celebration as his own birthday was October 30.

Related Topics

World Victoria London Windsor George March April October Women Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA completes 80 digital, 4th Industrial Revolutio ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

41 minutes ago

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

41 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

1 hour ago

Total of 239 Civilians Killed, Injured in Afghanis ..

1 minute ago

3-Day Virtual National Judo Referee, Judges, Coach ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.