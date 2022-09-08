Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II Passed Away - Royal Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, the Royal Family said.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement.