Queen to miss UK parliament opening as PM eyes political revival

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II will miss Tuesday's ceremonial opening of Britain's parliament, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to reinvigorate his faltering government by unveiling its plans for the coming year.

The 96-year-old monarch, who usually presides over the pomp-filled event and reads out her government's legislative programme from a gilded throne in the House of Lords, will skip the annual showpiece on her doctors' advice.

Buckingham Palace said late Monday she had made the decision "reluctantly" as she continues to experience "episodic mobility problems".

It is the latest in a string of cancelled public appearances caused by health problems and old age. Her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles will fulfil the head of state role instead.

The Queen has rarely been seen in public since spending an unscheduled night in hospital last October, and has complained of difficulties standing and working. She also contracted Covid-19 in February.

She has missed only two state openings during her record-breaking 70-year reign, in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward.

Her decision heightened fears that she may not be able to attend celebrations marking her 70th year on the throne next month.

In changes to the Westminster ceremony, Prince Charles, who is 73, will not wear the Queen's imperial state crown even though he and Prince William will bring it by car, The Times reported.