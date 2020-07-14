UrduPoint.com
Queen Was Not Warned Of Australia PM's 1975 Sacking, Letters Show

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

Queen was not warned of Australia PM's 1975 sacking, letters show

Queen Elizabeth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia's prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept secret for decades and released Tuesday revealed

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia's prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept secret for decades and released Tuesday revealed.

The British monarch's representative in Australia, governor-general John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis when he fired Gough Whitlam, the democratically elected leader of the centre-left Labor party.

In May the High Court ruled more than 200 letters between the queen's private secretary and Kerr should be made public.

Although the correspondence shows the queen was not told immediately prior to Whitlam's sacking, it confirms Kerr had exchanged extensive letters with the palace for months about his powers to oust the prime minister.

The queen, who is Australia's head of state, is supposed to stay above politics and make no decisions about government appointments.

Suspicion the palace played a direct role in Whitlam's ouster has long been cited by Australian Republicans arguing the country should break with the monarchy.

Historians are now combing through 1,200 pages of the so-called Palace Letters tosee if the UK government tried to influence events in its former colony and what role thequeen, her son and heir Prince Charles, and top royal advisers may have played.

