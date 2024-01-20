Open Menu

'Queen Wen' Taking Inspiration From Li Na At Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Zheng Qinwen admitted Saturday she has watched Chinese great Li Na's win in the 2014 Australian Open final "10 times" as she moved closer to matching the exploits of her idol, who surprised her with a visit after the match.

The 21-year-old, known to her fans as "Queen Wen", battled into the last 16 with a fighting 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8) victory over compatriot Wang Yafan.

Their clash was played on Rod Laver Arena, where Li beat Dominika Cibulkova in 2014 to become the first Asian player to lift the trophy at Melbourne Park.

Zheng has previously credited two-time Grand Slam winner Li for putting "a dream seed in my heart" and she was quick to praise her again after coming through against Wang.

"I was sitting there in front of the tv, watching that (2014 final) from the beginning to the end," said 12th seed Zheng, who was aged 11 at the time.

"That final, I have watched it more than 10 times, so I have a lot of memories.

"I mean, she was an unbelievable player, the first Asian woman who won the Grand Slam. How can you not remember that.

"

Li is back in Melbourne to mark a decade since her win and met Zheng after the match -- the first time they have spoken in person.

"We don't have each other's WeChat, no phone calls," said an elated Zheng.

"We met once before when I was a junior, but not single to single, face to face. I didn't have the chance to talk with her, but today is the real first time we talk with each other."

Asked if Li gave her any advice, she replied: "She said to me 'don't think too much, just keep simple'. I think that right now that's what I need to do as well."

Zheng, China's brightest young tennis star, has raced through the rankings to be 15 and is looking to build on a breakthrough 2023.

She won her first WTA title at Palermo and followed it up with a second in Zhengzhou at the back end of the season, while making the last eight at the US Open and winning an Asian Games gold medal.

Her next challenge will come from the unseeded Oceane Dodin, who beat fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel in straight sets.

