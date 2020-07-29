UrduPoint.com
Queensland Premier Declares Greater Sydney New COVID-19 Hotspot

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

Queensland Premier Declares Greater Sydney New COVID-19 Hotspot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of Australia's Queensland state, on Wednesday declared the Greater Sydney area a new COVID-19 hotspot in the country and imposed a temporary ban on entries to the state from the region.

"Queensland has today declared the Greater Sydney area a COVID-19 hotspot, following increasing cases across the NSW capital.

Today, 34 (31 new plus three existing) local government areas have been declared hotspots by Queensland's Chief Health Officer," the premier wrote on Twitter.

According to Palaszczuk, starting from 1 a.m. on Saturday (15:00 GMT on Friday), people who have been in Greater Sydney within the previous two weeks will be denied entry to the state, unless they are local residents.

The premier stated that three Queensland residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The local health authorities are currently working to trace the contacts of those infected.

