Quenching Spiritual Thirst: Taif Attracts Millions Of Intending Pilgrims Each Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM
TAIF, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) As the Hajj season begins each year, the mountainous city of Taif attracts millions of intending pilgrims from around the world to quench their spiritual thirst by visiting the historic sites where the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once took refuge over 1,400 years ago.
A large number of intending pilgrims from every nook and corner of the world were seen flocking to various historical religious sites, such as Masjid Abdullah bin Abbas and Masjid Addas in the 'City of Roses' (Taif), to express their deep reverence and affection for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Taif is more than just a stop on the way to Makkah; it is a sanctuary—a city that once hosted the Prophet (peace be upon him), a place filled with memories of perseverance, pain, and purpose.
Although the main rituals of Hajj take place in Makkah, many pilgrims consider Taif a place for sacred introspection. It is a city that teaches the soul to endure, to forgive, and to grow.
Saifullah and Altaf Hussain from Bangalore, India, shared that performing Hajj had been a lifelong dream. But beyond the rituals, they deeply longed to walk where the Prophet (peace be upon him) once walked—places that still echo with stories of struggle, compassion, and hope. They said they paid 335,000 Indian Rupees under the government Hajj scheme; however, the package did not include meals or the ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice).
Raees Khan from Kandahar, Afghanistan, led a group of 12 pilgrims.
He said their coach driver charged them 270 Saudi Riyals for a round trip to Taif. “How could we miss visiting the historical sites where our Prophet (PBUH) once came to spread the message of Islam?” he said. The Afghan government, he added, charged each pilgrim 282,000 Afghanis, also excluding meals and ‘qurbani’.
A family of three from Lahore, Pakistan, spoke emotionally as they traveled along the scenic Al-Hada Road. Muhammad Aziz told this correspondent that their hearts swelled knowing they were walking in the shadow of sacred history. With tearful voices, they shared their feelings about visiting the area believed to be near the orchard where Addas, a Christian servant, offered grapes to the Prophet (PBUH) after he had been wounded by stones.
Hussain from Dhaka, Bangladesh, who was buying fruits for his family members from vendors adjacent to the historic Masjid Addas, said, “Taif is not just a city—it is a moment in divine history. Here, rejection turned into resilience, and pain into prayer.” He narrated that after offering two rakats of prayer in the mosque, he visited the old stone paths that lead into the mountains, where the Prophet (PBUH) once prayed alone. “After climbing a gentle trail, I stood atop a hill and offered a heartfelt prayer,” he said.
It is also worth mentioning that Taif also has lively markets offering local perfumes, rosewater, handwoven prayer rugs, honey, dried fruits, dates, and more.
