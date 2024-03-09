Quesada Hails Italy's 'nutters' After Historic Scotland Win
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada beamed with pride on Saturday after his team of "nutters" beat Scotland 31-29 to win their first Six Nations home match in 11 years.
Italy were 14-3 down after 12 minutes and 22-16 behind at the break in Rome as Scotland looked like blitzing their opponents, but they held on and a thrilling second-half from the hosts gave the Azzurri a historic win.
"We have a group of nutters here, of whom the captain (Michele Lamaro) is the furthest gone... what they have is a desire and effort and they do everything at 100 percent everyday. All we need to do is give them focus," Quesada told reporters.
"This team has a group of leaders who do amazing things. I'm proud to have had months to try and bring this team to a win. But it's only the beginning. The win validates a lot of work but I haven't changed anything.
"To see the defensive organisation, heart and effort, but also the play at the right time in the right situations, that's the hardest part to coach.
As a coach I'm very, very proud of them, and we have room to improve even more."
Captain Lamaro was at the Stadio Olimpico as a boy when Italy last won in the Six Nations in the Italian capital, against Ireland in 2013.
And the 25-year-old was key for Italy in the final minutes as the hosts held out for 24 phases of play as Scotland tried and failed to get the three points they needed to snatch the win.
"It felt like more than 24 phases to be honest. Defending is one thing but not conceding a foul in those phases is the important thing there," said Lamaro.
"We have worked on the mental side for years.... it's always the way you prepare which makes the difference."
Italy now face Wales in Cardiff in their final match as the Azzurri attempt to avoid a ninth straight wooden spoon after moving up to fourth in the Six Nations standings.
