Question of Lifting Arms Embargo Against CAR Being Worked On - Russian Foreign Ministry

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The issue of lifting the international arms embargo on the Central African Republic (CAR) is being worked on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik Thursday.

"There has long been this issue, and the issue is being resolved," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously agreed to extend the arms embargo against the CAR, which has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013, until January 30, 2020.

However, the UN Security Council also said that it would consider easing the embargo if the car makes progress in disarming and demobilizing militias and managing weapons.

On Wednesday, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the republic was asking the United Nations to lift the arms embargo.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is running in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.