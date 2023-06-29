Open Menu

Questions About Surovikin Should Be Asked To Russian Defense Ministry - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday recommended reporters to ask questions about whereabouts of Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Gen. Sergei Surovikin to the Defense Ministry.

"No ... I recommend that you contact the Defense Ministry, this is the prerogative of the ministry," Peskov said when asked about Surovikin.

The spokesman did not comment on media reports alleging that Surovkin has been detained.

