UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Questions Mount Over Israel Action On 'annexation' Date

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:27 PM

Questions mount over Israel action on 'annexation' date

Expectations of a major Israeli announcement on controversial annexations in the occupied West Bank dimmed Wednesday, as global criticism of the project mounted and Palestinian protesters began gathering in Gaza

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Expectations of a major Israeli announcement on controversial annexations in the occupied West Bank dimmed Wednesday, as global criticism of the project mounted and Palestinian protesters began gathering in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government had set July 1 as the date from which it could begin implementing US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal.

The Trump plan, unveiled at the White House in January, offered a path for Israel to annex territory and Jewish West Bank settlements, communities considered illegal under international law.

In the hours ahead of the self-imposed July 1 kick-off date, a growing chorus of Israeli officials indicated that a major announcement was not imminent.

And on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, a Netanyahu political rival now serving in the centre-right coalition, told army radio that he thought it was "unlikely something would happen today." But, he added: "I don't know if there will be a statement today on the application of sovereignty. That is a question you have to ask Prime Minister Netanyahu." Application of "sovereignty" is a term used widely in Israel to refer to what the international community views as annexation and a breach of international law.

Alternate prime minister and defence minister Benny Gantz said this week that annexation must wait until the coronavirus crisis has been contained.

Gantz is due to take over as prime minister in November 2021 under the terms of a coalition deal.

Netanyahu met on Tuesday with US Ambassador David Friedman, a staunch supporter of Jewish West Bank settlers and of annexation.

"I discussed the question of sovereignty, which we are currently working on and will continue to work on in the coming days," Netanyahu said after the meeting.

Netanyahu may still move forward, either later on Wednesday or in the days ahead, with Israeli media suggesting he may announce a merely symbolic move, like the annexation of one settlement on Jerusalem's outskirts.

But experts have noted that he is keenly watching the US presidential election and may still want to act decisively before January if he fears Trump will not win a second term.

Presumptive Democratic party nominee Joe Biden is opposed to any unilateral annexations by Israel.

- International criticism - While the US has offered tacit support for immediate annexation as part of the Trump plan, most of the international community is vocally opposed to the project.

Writing in Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Wednesday, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that although he was a "passionate defender of Israel," he viewed annexation as "contrary to Israel's own long-term interests." "Annexation would represent a violation of international law," he said.

France, Germany along with several other European states and the United Nations all oppose annexation, as do Gulf Arab states, with which Israel has increasingly sought warmer ties.

Jordan, one of only two Arab nations that has diplomatic ties with Israel, has warned that annexation could trigger a "massive conflict" and has not ruled out reviewing its 1994 peace treaty with the Jewish state.

- Palestinian protesters gather - The Palestinians have called for protests against the Trump proposals on Wednesday in the Jordan Valley, Ramallah -- the West Bank seat of the Palestinian Authority -- and in the Gaza Strip, ruled by the Hamas movement.

Protesters began gathering in Gaza City ahead of a demonstration scheduled for 11am (0800 GMT) local time, while rallies in the West Bank were due to start in the early afternoon.

The Palestinians have said they are willing to renew long-stalled talks with Israel -- but not on terms outlined in the Trump plan.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Defence Minister Army United Nations Israel White House Gaza Trump Bank Germany Jerusalem Ramallah David Middle East January May July November Jew Media All From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Facebook meets Pakistan Telecommunication Authorit ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

34 minutes ago

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

1 hour ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

1 hour ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.