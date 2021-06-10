UrduPoint.com
Questions On Iran's Undeclared Nuclear Material Remain Unanswered - UN Mission To Vienna

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Questions on Iran's Undeclared Nuclear Material Remain Unanswered - UN Mission to Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US Mission to International Organizations in Vienna (UNVIE) expressed on Thursday deep concerns over the fact that questions regarding Iran's possible undeclared nuclear material and activities remain unanswered for nearly two years.

"Questions concerning possible undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran arise from Iran's legal obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. The fact that questions remain unanswered after nearly two years is deeply troubling," UNVIE wrote on Twitter.

UNVIE also called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, "including by providing all information and clarifications deemed necessary to resolve outstanding safeguards issues, and to do so without further delay."

More Stories From World

